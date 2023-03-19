What is the legacy of the Iraq War?

The Iraq War has reshaped the country and impacted the region.

Twenty years ago, life in Iraq changed forever.

United States and British military forces rolled into the country – unleashing a wave of destruction that would topple President Saddam Hussein.

It would also kill and maim hundreds of thousands of people.

How has the war reshaped the country and impacted the region?

And does it still affect wider world affairs today?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ahmed Rushdi – President of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation and an adviser to the former speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Lara Marlowe – Irish Times Paris correspondent who reported from Iraq extensively after the invasion in 2003

Bilal Wahab – Iraqi political analyst and Wagner fellow at the Washington Institute