What is the significance of the ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin?

Russian president charged with war crime by the International Criminal Court over deportations of Ukrainian children.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s children’s commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are accused of the war crime of illegally deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

So what might this mean for Russia – and the war in Ukraine?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Sergei Markov – former public spokesman for Putin

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer and International Criminal Court specialist

Denis Krivosheev – deputy regional director of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Regional Office for Amnesty International