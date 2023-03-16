What are the implications of US drone crashing in the Black Sea?

Accounts conflict on what caused a spy drone to crash near Crimea.

A United States drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being pursued by Russian fighter jets.

It is the most serious incident involving the two superpowers directly since the Ukraine war began last year.

The US military has now released a video showing the Russian jet dumping fuel on the unmanned aerial vehicle to obstruct its views.

So, is this a one-off incident or a more serious escalation?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – defence and military analyst

Peter Lee – author of Reaper Force: Inside Britain’s Drone Wars

Alexander Titov – lecturer in modern European history at Queen’s University Belfast