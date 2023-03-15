What’s the impact of two banks failing in the US?

Banking stocks on global markets are volatile after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures.

The shock waves from the collapse of two United States banks have been felt around the world.

It is the biggest failure since the 2008 financial crisis, when stricter regulation came into force.

So, what has happened and what lessons can be learned from the past?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Richard Squire – Professor at Fordham University’s School of Law and an expert on bank bailouts

Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews