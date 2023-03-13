What are the implications of the Gary Lineker-BBC dispute?

The BBC has reversed its suspension of presenter Gary Lineker following a weekend of chaos at the broadcaster.

Lineker was initially suspended after he described the government’s migration plan as “immeasurably cruel” and said the government’s language was “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”.

The BBC reinstated Lineker following a major backlash over the decision to remove him for sharing a political opinion.

The BBC has promised to hold a review of its own guidelines, amid questions over impartiality and political influence.

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Aidan White – Founder of Ethical Journalism Network.

Qays Sediqi – Former refugee and human rights lawyer specialising in immigration and asylum law

Steven Barnett – Professor of communications at the University of Westminster