Is politics hampering the delivery of aid to Syria after quakes?
Damascus says it should control aid and rescue efforts amid widespread devastation.
Scenes of devastation are emerging after earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria.
With thousands of people dead, rescue teams are working around the clock to find survivors.
Humanitarian assistance is essential, particularly in northern Syria.
But are politics hindering the response?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests
Ahmet Keser – Associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University
Assaad Al Achi – Executive director of Baytna Syria
Joshua Landis – Director of Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma
Published On 8 Feb 2023