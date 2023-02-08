Is politics hampering the delivery of aid to Syria after quakes?

Damascus says it should control aid and rescue efforts amid widespread devastation.

Scenes of devastation are emerging after earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria.

With thousands of people dead, rescue teams are working around the clock to find survivors.

Humanitarian assistance is essential, particularly in northern Syria.

But are politics hindering the response?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests

Ahmet Keser – Associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University

Assaad Al Achi – Executive director of Baytna Syria

Joshua Landis – Director of Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma