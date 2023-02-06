Is Russia extending its reach in Africa?

Sergey Lavrov is visiting Mali this week on the first official trip by a Russian foreign minister to the West African nation.

Mali’s ruling generals have turned to Moscow to help them battle armed groups. Fighters from the Wagner Group have replaced troops from the former colonial ruler France.

Wagner is a private military organisation run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin and now operates in several African countries.

So is Moscow extending its reach in Africa at the expense of Western powers?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Sergei Markov – director, Institute of Political Studies

Ovigwe Eguegu – policy analyst, Africa-focused Development Reimagined consultancy

Gesine Weber – fellow, German Marshall Fund of the United States