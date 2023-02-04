What lies ahead for the US-China relationship?

China and the United States have been at odds for several years.

A trade war, tensions on Taiwan, the South China Sea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the fault lines have widened as Washington scrambles to counter Beijing’s rising economic and strategic influence.

But this week’s appearance of a giant Chinese balloon over the skies of North America is threatening to further destabilise that relationship.

Washington says it is being used to spy. In response, it cancelled a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China maintains it is a civilian weather balloon that was blown off course.

So, how will strained ties between the two biggest economic powers affect the world?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Heino Klinck – Retired US Army colonel and senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Victor Gao – Vice president of the Center for China and Globalisation

Zeno Leoni – Lecturer in defence studies at King’s College London