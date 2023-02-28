Will new UK-EU deal over Northern Ireland end the Brexit impasse?
The UK’s leader has been negotiating with the European Union to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol.
UK and EU leaders have clinched a new deal for Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Customs checks and paperwork for goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK began after Brexit.
Pro-British Unionists say this weakened Northern Ireland’s position in the UK and refused to take their seats in the power-sharing government in Belfast.
The new deal – the Windsor Framework – plans to make trade easier.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says it’s a “decisive breakthrough” and a new start for relations with the EU.
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen says the deal will allow both sides to begin a “new chapter”.
So is Brexit now finally done – or will there be further objections?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Jill Rutter – senior research fellow at UK in a Changing Europe and senior fellow at the Institute for Government and works on policy and Brexit
Brian Feeney – historian, author and columnist with the Irish News in Belfast
Donnacha Ó Beacháin – professor at the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University and author of From Partition to Brexit: The Irish Government and Northern Ireland