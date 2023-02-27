How to bring peace to western Sudan?

Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions displaced since the conflict in Darfur began 20 years ago.

This week marks a grim milestone for the people of western Sudan.

The conflict in Darfur began 20 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and more than two million have been displaced.

A peace agreement was signed in 2020, but many are still in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Victims are also demanding justice.

So, will peace ever come to western Sudan?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Abdelwahab El-Affendi – professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Eltigani Seisi – chairperson of the National Liberation and Justice Party and a former governor of Darfur state

Hafiz Mohamed – director of Justice Africa Sudan