Who is behind Russia’s Wagner Group?

A dispute with the Russian Ministry of Defence has revealed the extent of the mercenary group’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

The war in Ukraine is a year old. Thousands of people have lost their lives and millions are displaced.

Russia has made some advances, using what Ukrainian forces say is wave after wave of infantry soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner Group. That has slowed Ukrainian gains to a virtual standstill.

But the man behind the mercenary force says Moscow is starving his men of ammunition.

How is the Wagner Group serving Russia’s geopolitical goals?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Peter Eltsov – professor of international security studies

Catrina Doxsee – associate director and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Niko Vorobyov – independent journalist