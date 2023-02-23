Who will be Nigeria’s next leader?

Voters in Africa’s most populous country are about to elect a new president and national assembly.

Voters in Nigeria go to the polls to elect a new president on Saturday.

But Africa’s largest democracy and its biggest economy has been suffering more violence as that ballot approaches.

But what is at play this time around? And is democracy strengthening in Nigeria?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Kazeem Balogun – political analyst and broadcaster who heads Kalo Africa News

Hassana Maina – special assistant on Sustainable Development Goals for the People’s Democratic Party

Aliyu Audu – national youth spokesman from Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress