Can Air India break the monopoly of major Gulf players?

India’s national carrier seals the biggest deal in aviation history.

Air India is buying 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing in a multibillion-dollar deal.

India’s largest international carrier is seeking to reinvent itself by expanding its operations and modernising its fleet.

French President Emmanuel Macron called it a “new success”. US President Joe Biden said the Boeing order would support more than one million American jobs.

But will it be a game-changer for India’s travel industry?

Presenter: Dareen AbuGhaida

Guests:

Andrew Charlton – managing director of Aviation Advocacy

Ajay Awtaney – founder and editor of LiveFromALounge, an aviation and travel news website

Updesh Kapur – aviation and communications consultant