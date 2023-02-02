What’s behind the public anger in the UK?

Hundreds of thousands of people have participated in wage strikes.

They were the biggest strikes in the United Kingdom in more than a decade and unions warn more could follow.

More than 500,000 workers, teachers, civil servants, bus and train drivers walked off the job in England and Wales.

They are demanding salary increases in line with the rising cost of living. But the government says that is unaffordable and the prime minister described the industrial action as a political battle.

So how will the government deal with the growing dissatisfaction?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Alex Deane – Conservative commentator and a former UK Conservative Party aide

James Meadway – Former economic adviser to the UK shadow chancellor and currently council member of the Progressive Economy Forum

Jonathan Portes – Professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London