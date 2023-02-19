What shapes Europe’s security?

As Munich hosts its annual conference, there are concerns about the continent’s future.

The war in Europe and new alliances of the future are some of the issues being discussed at one of the most important international meetings – the annual Munich Security Conference.

Leaders and top officials from the European Union and NATO have been focusing on Ukraine and how the conflict with Russia is shaping their future.

But with the war in Ukraine still raging, how will Europeans face potential security threats? And can they do it alone?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Wolfgang Pusztai – security analyst; former defence attaché and senior adviser to the Austrian Institute for European Security Policy

Donnacha Ó Beacháin – professor at Dublin City University; author of The Domestic Politics of Post-Soviet Unrecognized States

Samuel Ramani – defence analyst and associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute