How will the African Union manage the continent?

The bloc’s leaders gather again as Africa is grappling with many challenges.

Leaders from 55 nations are meeting in Ethiopia for the annual African Union Summit.

The summit comes a week after the Russian foreign minister toured the continent and as the Wagner Group becomes increasingly involved in conflicts in Africa.

With the continent facing many problems, are its leaders up to the challenge?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Victor Ochen – Director of the African Youth Initiative Network

Mohammed Loulichki – Senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South

Jonathan Offei-Ansah – Founder and publisher at Africa Briefing Magazine