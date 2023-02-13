Can US intervention stop the violence in the occupied West Bank?

Israel plans to step up its military raids on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

For months now, Israeli forces have been conducting nightly raids across the occupied West Bank.

This has led to repeated confrontations and the deaths of more than 45 Palestinians and at least 11 Israelis so far this year.

Israel says the military raids are meant to stop attacks against Israelis, but Palestinians view it as another example of its violent occupation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his government will step up those nightly raids.

So what will stop the bloodshed?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

David Pollock – senior fellow at Washington Institute for Near East Policy

Beth Miller – political director at Jewish Voice for Peace Action

Khaled Elgindy – senior fellow at the Middle East Institute