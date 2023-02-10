What can the EU offer to President Zelenskyy?
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking further European support as the war enters its second year.
For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Western and Central Europe.
He is using the opportunity to thank European leaders for their support – but has also doubled down on his request for more military assistance.
Zelenskyy’s also seeking an expedited process to join the EU.
But what can EU membership offer Kyiv?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Serhii Shapovalov – Political analyst at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation
Daniela Irrera – Professor of international relations at the University of Catania
Samuel Greene – Director of the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis