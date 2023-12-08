Can the UN do anything to stop Israel’s assault on Gaza?

UN officials have repeatedly warned of a looming humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe for Palestinians in Gaza.

He has invoked rarely used powers to direct the Security Council to take action.

But will the move have any impact on Israel, the US or its other Western allies?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Mark Leon Goldberg – Editor-in-chief of UN Dispatch.

Jennifer Cassidy – Lecturer in diplomacy and international law at the University of Oxford.

Chris Gunness – Former spokesman for UNWRA, the UN’s relief agency for Palestinian refugees