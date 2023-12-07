Is Israel’s Gaza War the most destructive yet with conventional weapons?

Some military analysts have compared the Israeli bombardment of Gaza with bombing campaigns from World War II.

The Israeli assault on Gaza has included the bombing of an area with an intensity that military analysts say hasn’t been seen since the second world war.

Most of the weaponry is supplied by the United States.

Is this war different to others in terms of its scale and speed?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Colin Clarke – Research director, The Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy.

Patrick Bury – Defence and security analyst at the University of Bath.

Sam Perlo-Freeman – Research co-ordinator at Campaign Against Arms Trade in the UK.