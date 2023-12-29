What’s behind recent coups in Africa?

Overthrow of leaders in Niger and Gabon has been met by international condemnation but celebrations at home.

Two more coups in Africa during the past year.

That brings to nine, the number of governments deposed on the continent since 2020.

Are there common factors, or are these takeovers isolated?

And what could we see in the coming year?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Alexis Akwagyiram – Managing editor at the news website, Semafor Africa

In Abuja is Kabir Adamu – Managing director at Beacon Consulting, a security risk management and intelligence provider in Nigeria and the Sahel region

And in Bamako, Mali is Moussa Kondo – Executive director of the Sahel Institute and formerly special adviser to the current interim president of Mali, Assimi Goita