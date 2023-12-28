Can Mexico alone curb the flow of migrants to the United States?

Every day thousands of people try to cross Mexico’s border to enter the United States.

Migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border have hit an all-time high.

More than 10,000 people entered the United States every day this week.

The crisis is putting President Joe Biden under pressure as he heads into an election year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Mexico to ask for support in keeping migrants within its borders. The two countries have reached an agreement to keep border crossings between the two countries open after temporary closures.

But how can this be achieved?

And how will the issue of immigration play out politically inside the US?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Rebekah Wolf – Senior advocacy strategist at the American Immigration Council, a non-profit organisation

Leon Fresco – Immigration lawyer and former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of Immigration at the US Department of Justice

Maureen Meyer – Vice president for programs at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights advocacy organisation