Is Democratic Republic of Congo on the path to renewed violence?
Opposition wants the presidential vote annulled and is planning mass protests.
Almost a week on from elections in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), voters are waiting anxiously for the results.
The presidential poll was marred by logistical problems and credibility concerns.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
DR Congo votes on second day of chaotic general elections
DR Congo’s provisional election results show lead for President Tshisekedi
DR Congo’s Katumbi calls for election to be annulled as protests planned
The Electoral Commission says early results show President Felix Tshisekedi is in the lead.
But opposition candidates are complaining of irregularities and ballot fraud. They want the vote annulled and are calling for protests this week.
What happens if it’s not?
Is this a recipe for yet another cycle of violence and turmoil in DRC?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Patrick Muyaya – Democratic Republic of Congo government spokesperson
Marie-Roger Biloa – African affairs analyst and editor of Africa International Media Group
Jason Stearns – Founder and strategic adviser for the Congo Research Group at New York University