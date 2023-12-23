Will motion passed by UN Security Council on Gaza have any impact?

Resolution on aid has been watered down to avoid a US veto and omits call for an end to hostilities.

The United Nations Security Council has passed a motion on the war on Gaza.

It comes after two months of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians.

The resolution – weakened by pressure from the United States – calls for more aid but not for Israel to stop its bombardment.

So, will it have any impact?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Scott Lucas – professor of US and international relations at University College Dublin and founder and editor of online news site EA Worldview

Dmitry Babich – political analyst at the InoSMI internet media project in Moscow

Maleeha Lodhi – former Pakistan permanent representative and ambassador to the UN