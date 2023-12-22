Who might be the next US president?

Biden and Trump are frontrunners in an uncertain contest.

Next year’s US presidential election is predicted to be a contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

But not even that is certain in the most uncertain of election campaigns.

So who else might be in the mix? And what are the important issues?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Tim Constantine – Senior vice president of diplomacy and external affairs at Washington Times and host of The Capitol Hill Show

Thomas Gift – Director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London

Arshad Hasan – Democratic political strategist