Could Israel’s war on Gaza cause a wider conflict?

Regional tensions are rising over the US-backed war.

More than 20,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israel, armed and backed by the United States and European allies.

More fighting nearby too: Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen among the groups involved.

Could Israel’s war trigger a wider conflict?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Omar Rahman – fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs. He focuses on Palestine, Middle East geopolitics and American foreign policy in the region.

Miko Peled – human rights activist and author of The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, which is based on his experiences as the son of a former military governor of the Gaza Strip

Elijah Magnier – military and political analyst who, as a former war correspondent, has covered more than 35 years of conflict in the Middle East and North Africa