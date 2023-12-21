Could Israel’s war on Gaza cause a wider conflict?
Regional tensions are rising over the US-backed war.
More than 20,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israel, armed and backed by the United States and European allies.
More fighting nearby too: Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen among the groups involved.
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Omar Rahman – fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs. He focuses on Palestine, Middle East geopolitics and American foreign policy in the region.
Miko Peled – human rights activist and author of The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine, which is based on his experiences as the son of a former military governor of the Gaza Strip
Elijah Magnier – military and political analyst who, as a former war correspondent, has covered more than 35 years of conflict in the Middle East and North Africa