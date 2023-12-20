Where does the conflict in Sudan stand after eight months?

Fighting shows no sign of ending and no political settlement on the horizon.

It’s been more than eight months since the lives of millions of Sudanese were plunged into conflict and uncertainty.

The paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, has gained momentum in recent weeks, consolidating its grip on the vast Darfur region and seizing new territory, including the second-largest city, Wad Madani.

It’s been a major hub for people displaced from their homes.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) – a regional body which has been trying to spearhead peace talks – said last week that had it secured a commitment from the rival sides to implement a ceasefire and hold dialogue.

So how does this latest development in Wad Madani change the dynamics of the conflict?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Hamid Khalafallah – Researcher and policy analyst specialising on Sudan’s constitution building

Alan Boswell – Horn of Africa project pirector at the International Crisis Group

David Shinn – Former US chief of mission in Sudan