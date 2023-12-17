Will Israel reach a deal on captives with Hamas?

Netanyahu insists the war on Gaza will continue – despite growing anger over the Israeli army’s killing of three captives.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again declared its military campaign in Gaza will not stop until Hamas is defeated.

But with more than 100 Israeli captives being held in Gaza, he is facing growing public anger – and pressure to do more to secure their release.

To make matters worse, Israel’s army says it mistakenly killed three of them – one was holding a white flag – during a military offensive in the strip.

That has led to thousands of Israelis protesting in Tel Aviv.

The head of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad has now met senior Qataris in Europe in another attempt to secure a prisoner swap.

So, can Netanyahu agree on a deal after failing to secure the release of all the captives? And how is he dealing with their families’ anger?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests

Alon Liel – Former Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and adviser to the families of the Israeli captives

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow of the MENA Programme at Chatham House

Sultan Barakat – Professor of Public Policy at Hamad bin Khalifa University