How is the Gaza War seen beyond the US and the West?

Israel was isolated with a few allies in the UN General Assembly vote.

An overwhelming call at the United Nations General Assembly for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel and the United States were among the few voting against the resolution.

How isolated are these two nations from most of the world, which opposes the war?

Can international opposition have any impact?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Temir Porras – former career diplomat in Venezuela and policy adviser specialising in Latin American economics and geopolitics

Melanie Verwoerd – former South African ambassador and member of parliament during Nelson Mandela’s administration

Sami Hermez – associate professor at Northwestern University in Qatar who specialises in social movements, the state and security in the Arab world