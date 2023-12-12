Should the five permanent members of the UNSC have veto powers revoked?
Frustration grows after the US blocks resolution at UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
An emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly has brought Israel’s assault on Gaza into sharp global focus.
After more than nine weeks of the Israel-Hamas war, the UN Security Council has been unable to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire.
Warning of the global threat posed by the conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked a rarely used article last week to urge the Security Council to act.
Despite an overwhelming majority voting in favour of demanding a ceasefire, the US blocked it by using its veto power.
Critics say the fact that five permanent members have the final say on a resolution renders the world body helpless.
So is it time for the veto power to be removed? Will it help the UN become more effective?
Presenter: Cyril Vannier
Guests:
Carne Ross – founder of the Independent Diplomat, a nonprofit advisory group
Maleeha Lodhi – former Pakistani ambassador to the United Nations
Vyacheslav Matuzov – former Russian diplomat