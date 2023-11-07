Countries sever ties with Israel over its war on Gaza
Will diplomatic pressure force the US and Israel’s other Western allies to reconsider their support for the war?
Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip has entered its second month.
More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to authorities in Gaza, and large swathes of the territory have been reduced to rubble.
Keep readinglist of 3 items
Is Israel’s Gaza war the deadliest conflict for children in modern times?
Photos: Hundreds of foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt
As public anger grows around the world over the soaring death toll and a growing humanitarian crisis, Israel is facing a diplomatic backlash.
South Africa and Bolivia have severed relations with it, and several other countries are recalling their ambassadors and embassy staff.
This is seriously setting back Israel’s efforts in recent years to establish relations with many nations that boycotted it for decades.
So can these diplomatic moves pressure US and Israel’s other Western allies to push it to at least agree to a humanitarian ceasefire?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Maleeha Lodhi – former Pakistani ambassador to the United Kingdom, United States and United Nations
Jawad Anani – former deputy prime minister and foreign minister in Jordan
Kealeboga Mapunye – professor of African politics at the University of South Africa