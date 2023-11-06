Video Duration 28 minutes 30 seconds
Is Israel engaged in genocide in Gaza?
Several countries say Israel’s killing of thousands of civilians is genocidal.
Several nations are calling Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide.
An Israeli minister calls for a nuclear attack, and the prime minister quotes the Torah, referring to war wiping out enemies of Israel.
Is Israel engaged in genocide? And if so, what can be done?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Geoffrey Nice – barrister and former war crimes prosecutor. He was the lead prosecutor in the genocide and war crimes trial of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.
Omar Baddar – political analyst and member of the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute.
Mustafa Barghouti – secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative.
Published On 6 Nov 2023