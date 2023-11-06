Is Israel engaged in genocide in Gaza?

Several countries say Israel’s killing of thousands of civilians is genocidal.

Several nations are calling Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide.

An Israeli minister calls for a nuclear attack, and the prime minister quotes the Torah, referring to war wiping out enemies of Israel.

Is Israel engaged in genocide? And if so, what can be done?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Geoffrey Nice – barrister and former war crimes prosecutor. He was the lead prosecutor in the genocide and war crimes trial of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

Omar Baddar – political analyst and member of the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute.

Mustafa Barghouti – secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative.