Is Israel carrying out ethnic cleansing in Gaza?

More than one million Palestinians ordered to leave their homes in northern Gaza.

Israel has ordered 1.1 million Palestinians living in northern Gaza to leave their homes.

Some who have obeyed the order have been killed by Israeli forces on roads out.

Relentless bombing has flattened entire neighbourhoods – with people killed while fleeing.

Do Israel’s actions equate to ethnic cleansing?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor of Jadaliyya, an online news website, and non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

Diana Buttu – Human rights lawyer and former spokeswoman for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)

Geoffrey Robertson – Human rights barrister and author of Crimes Against Humanity: The Struggle for Global Justice