What are the consequences of Israel bombing Gaza’s hospitals?

Medical facilities on the brink of collapse and ambulances in Gaza are being targeted directly by Israeli attacks.

Israel has been bombing hospitals in the Gaza Strip, attacking an already crumbling health service that has been crippled by the lack of essential fuel and medicines.

These are places protected by international law, and also where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter.

What is the state of Gaza’s healthcare system – ravaged by siege and war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Dr Ahmed Mokhallalati – Head of the plastic surgery department at al-Shifa Hospital, which was targeted in an Israeli attack

Nebal Farsakh – Spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society

Dr Mads Gilbert – Head of emergency department at the University Hospital of North Norway and a professor of medicine who has worked in Gaza for several years