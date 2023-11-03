Where does the world stand on Gaza?

What role can international diplomacy play in halting the Israel-Gaza war?

International diplomacy has had little impact on Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Palestinians continue to be killed every day, despite United Nations-led appeals for a ceasefire.

Is there a role for diplomacy in ending the Israel-Gaza war?

And are positions shifting as the death toll mounts?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Sultan Barakat – Professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Maleeha Lodhi – Former Pakistani ambassador to the UK, US and United Nations

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe for The New York Times