Video Duration 29 minutes 00 seconds
Where does the world stand on Gaza?
What role can international diplomacy play in halting the Israel-Gaza war?
International diplomacy has had little impact on Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.
Palestinians continue to be killed every day, despite United Nations-led appeals for a ceasefire.
Is there a role for diplomacy in ending the Israel-Gaza war?
And are positions shifting as the death toll mounts?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Sultan Barakat – Professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Maleeha Lodhi – Former Pakistani ambassador to the UK, US and United Nations
Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe for The New York Times
Published On 3 Nov 2023