Video Duration 27 minutes 25 seconds
What would it take for an even longer ceasefire in Gaza?
Hamas and Israel extended initial four-day truce by a further two days.
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend a four-day truce in Gaza by two more days, after Hamas pledged to free more Israeli captives in exchange for Israel releasing more Palestinian prisoners.
For the people of Gaza, it means more relief from bombardment and an increase in humanitarian supplies to Gaza.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The truce in Gaza has been more painful than the 50 days that preceded it
Israel arrests almost as many Palestinians as it has released during truce
One-star ratings and threats: How review-bombing is shaping the Gaza war
So what happens next? What would both sides need to give up to bring about a longer peace?
Or is Israel simply going to return to war?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar
Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper
Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Published On 28 Nov 2023