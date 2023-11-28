What would it take for an even longer ceasefire in Gaza?

Hamas and Israel extended initial four-day truce by a further two days.

Israel and Hamas agreed to extend a four-day truce in Gaza by two more days, after Hamas pledged to free more Israeli captives in exchange for Israel releasing more Palestinian prisoners.

For the people of Gaza, it means more relief from bombardment and an increase in humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

So what happens next? What would both sides need to give up to bring about a longer peace?

Or is Israel simply going to return to war?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs