Can a divided EU have any meaningful policy on Gaza?

Member states are at odds, some supporting Israel and others opposing its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas war has exposed deep division within the European Union on policy towards Israel and Palestine.

The only unity found has been in condemning Hamas and its attacks on October 7 that killed around 1,200 Israelis.

But there’s been no such unity against Israel’s killing of thousands of Palestinians, most of whom were women and children.

At one end, Germany fully supports Israel – at the other, Belgium wants sanctions.

So, can EU policy on Gaza even be defined, when it’s so divided?

Is it effectively pro-Israel? And is this war changing positions?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Grace O’Sullivan – Member of the European Parliament, representing the Green Party in Ireland

Martin Konecny – Founder and Director of the European Middle East Project, an independent organisation specialising in European and international policies on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Suzanne Lynch – Chief Brussels correspondent for Politico and host of the podcast EU Confidential