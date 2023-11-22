What does the Israel-Hamas deal mean for Gaza?

Israel and Hamas agree on deal for the release of civilian hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a four-day halt to the war in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal to pause the war in Gaza for four days.

Under the deal, civilian hostages held by Hamas in Gaza will be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

So what’s next – a return to war, as Israel warns?

Or could an end be in sight?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Diana Buttu – Former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization

Sultan Barakat – Professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow at Chatham House