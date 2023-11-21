What fresh dangers does winter bring for the people of Gaza?
Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip face increased risk of disease.
Israel’s assault on Gaza has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.3 million residents of the besieged Palestinian territory.
Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes, some left with just a plastic tent for shelter.
Essential medicines, food, water and fuel are scarce after Israel severely restricted supplies in a “complete” siege of the enclave.
The onset of winter presents even more challenges and dangers – not just from the cold but also from the risk of disease with no functioning sanitation or water treatment systems.
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Mansour Shouman – a Palestinian-Canadian in Gaza
Marwan Jilani – director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society
Dr Mads Gilbert – doctor and activist