What fresh dangers does winter bring for the people of Gaza?

Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip face increased risk of disease.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.3 million residents of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes, some left with just a plastic tent for shelter.

Essential medicines, food, water and fuel are scarce after Israel severely restricted supplies in a “complete” siege of the enclave.

The onset of winter presents even more challenges and dangers – not just from the cold but also from the risk of disease with no functioning sanitation or water treatment systems.

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Mansour Shouman – a Palestinian-Canadian in Gaza

Marwan Jilani – director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society

Dr Mads Gilbert – doctor and activist