What’s the impact of the Houthis hijacking a ship in the Red Sea?

A partly Israeli-owned cargo vessel has been hijacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthis say the move was a response to Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Israel described the incident as an “Iranian act of terrorism”. Tehran has rejected the allegation.

So, what impact could this have? And what are the possible military and economic implications?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Trita Parsi – Executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington, DC-based think-tank

Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar and author of the book The Impossibility of Palestine: History, Geography, and the Road Ahead

Farea Al-Muslimi – Research fellow on Yemen and the Gulf at Chatham House