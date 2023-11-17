Can the UN Security Council stop Israel’s war on Gaza?

The UN Security Council has agreed to call for ‘humanitarian pauses’ after a crucial vote.

After more than a month of Israel’s relentless bombing and at the fifth time of asking, the United Nations Security Council has called for humanitarian pauses plus the release of captives held by Hamas.

Three permanent veto-holding members – the United States, United Kingdom and Russia – abstained from voting.

Israel dismissed the resolution as meaningless and continued its bombardment and ground assault on the besieged territory.

So, can the UN Security Council stop Israel’s bombing of Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Richard Gowan – UN director, International Crisis Group

Yara Hawari – Senior analyst of Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network

Adama Dieng – Former UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide