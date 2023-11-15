Can Biden pressure Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza?
The US president appears to be struggling to assert his influence on Israel to stop the war.
United States President Joe Biden is facing his biggest international crisis yet.
Israel’s war on Gaza is showing no signs of stopping.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Biden to Netanyahu: Occupying Gaza would be a ‘big mistake’
Israeli forces still inside Gaza’s main hospital; Biden backs raid
UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
Hospitals, schools, refugee camps – nowhere is safe for Palestinians, with the war now in its sixth week.
All eyes are on Biden to stop the carnage.
But he seems to be struggling to assert any influence on Israel.
Will the Biden administration yield to growing global pressure and help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Nihad Awad – National executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations
Julie Norman – Associate professor in politics and international relations at University College London
Hassan Mneimneh – Scholar and political analyst at the Middle East Institute