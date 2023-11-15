Can Biden pressure Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza?

The US president appears to be struggling to assert his influence on Israel to stop the war.

United States President Joe Biden is facing his biggest international crisis yet.

Israel’s war on Gaza is showing no signs of stopping.

Hospitals, schools, refugee camps – nowhere is safe for Palestinians, with the war now in its sixth week.

All eyes are on Biden to stop the carnage.

But he seems to be struggling to assert any influence on Israel.

Will the Biden administration yield to growing global pressure and help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Nihad Awad – National executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Julie Norman – Associate professor in politics and international relations at University College London

Hassan Mneimneh – Scholar and political analyst at the Middle East Institute