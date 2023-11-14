Why are Gaza’s hospitals under relentless Israeli attack?
Premature babies among patients in danger of dying as siege, firing cripple healthcare system.
Premature babies are in danger of dying as Israeli attacks cripple most hospitals in Gaza.
The World Health Organization says Gaza’s largest health complex – al-Shifa Hospital – resembles a cemetery.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital forced to bury dead patients in ‘mass grave’
Rain compounds desperation in war-torn Gaza
US announces third round of sanctions targeting Hamas
How can this happen to places protected by international law?
And what impact is it having on Palestinians?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan – Co-founder of Gaza Medic Voices
Bushra Khalidi – Policy lead in the occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel at Oxfam
Dr Mads Gilbert – Medical head and professor at the Clinic of Emergency Medicine at the University Hospital of North Norway; is also the author of the book Night in Gaza and has worked with medical teams there