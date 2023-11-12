Who will foot the bill for the devastation caused by Israel’s war on Gaza?

The United Nations says rebuilding Gaza will cost billions of dollars.

The human cost of Israel’s war on Gaza is beyond calculation – lives lost, families destroyed, tens of thousands injured.

But what about the economic cost – and who will pay?

Will Israel contribute anything to rebuild communities devastated by its bombs?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Tamer Qarmout – Assistant professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies; comes from Gaza

Helin Sari Ertem – Associate professor of international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University; is a Turkish foreign policy specialist

Sultan Barakat – Professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and author of the report, After the Conflict: Reconstruction and Development in the Aftermath of War