Why is Western media accused of bias on Israel-Palestine?

Journalists sign letter alleging pro-Israeli reporting and and dehumanisation of Palestinians.

The world’s television screens, newspapers and online media have been filled with pictures of Israel’s war on Gaza.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed so far.

They’ve also featured the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, which the authorities there say killed about 1,200 people.

Modern technology means there’s more media coverage than ever before, but some of it has been criticised – by journalists themselves.

Hundreds of them have signed a letter accusing Western media of biased reporting of the Gaza war.

Are the allegations fair?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Pacinthe Mattar – Independent journalist and 2022 Nieman fellow at Harvard University

Ahmed AlNaouq – Journalist and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers, a non-profit organisation that seeks to amplify voices and stories from Gaza

Marc Owen Jones – Associate professor of Middle East studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, studying disinformation and propaganda