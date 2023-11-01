Will Israel face a war crimes investigation?

Israeli forces have ramped up their air and ground assault on Gaza.

For a second consecutive day, Israeli forces have hit Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza.

More than 100 people have been killed in two days of attacks as the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, nears 8,800.

The United Nations is calling the region a “living hell” as Palestinians deal with unprecedented death, destruction and deprivation.

Rights groups are demanding Israel be investigated for war crimes for targeting civilian areas,

But is that possible considering Israel is backed by the United States and other Western powers?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Michael Lynk – Former special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

Donatella Rovera – Senior crisis response adviser, Amnesty International.

Nour Odeh – Former spokesperson for the Palestinian Task Force on Public Diplomacy.