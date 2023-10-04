What’s behind a police swoop on journalists in India?

Dozens of people working in media are being held following police raids.

Journalists are being detained in police raids in India, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government says it wants to counter Chinese influence.

But media rights groups say it’s further state repression.

So how free is India’s media? And what pressures do journalists face there?

Presenter: Emily Angwin

Guests:

Rana Ayyub – Global opinions writer for The Washington Post and author of Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up

Shoaib Daniyal – Political editor of Scroll News in India

Beh Lih Yi – Asia programme coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)