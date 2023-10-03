What impact will mounting prosecutions have on Trump’s election campaign?
The former US president is standing trial, accused of carrying out business fraud in New York.
Another court case for Donald Trump – the latest accusing him of fraud.
The former US president says he is the victim of a witch-hunt.
But the mounting legal problems don’t seem to be denting his popularity.
So could these trials help or hinder Trump’s presidential campaign?
Presenter: Emily Angwin
Guests:
Daniel Freeman – Fellow at the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University in Washington, DC
Claire Finkelstein – Faculty director at the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law at the University of Pennsylvania
Carrie Sheffield – Conservative commentator and senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum, a think-tank