What will be the impact of the UN vote for a ceasefire in Gaza?

Motion for humanitarian ceasefire debated at UN precisely the same time as Israel launched its fiercest attacks yet.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

With the vote showing Israel and the United States largely isolated over the war attacking 2.3 million Palestinians and killing nearly 8,000 people, can world public opinion make a difference?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hanan Ashrawi: Former member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, member of the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace talks in the early 90s

Ronnie Kasrils: Former South African minister, leader in the African National Congress in the apartheid era

Maleeha Lodhi: Former Pakistani ambassador to the United Kingdom, the US and the UN